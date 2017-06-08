Crash on Highway 93 sends vehicle into median - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Crash on Highway 93 sends vehicle into median

Posted: Updated:

A two-car collision on Highway 93 closed two passing lanes Thursday afternoon.

According to Montana Highway Patrol a car was hit after cutting in front of another vehicle.  The car went into the median and the other driver was able to make it to the shoulder.  Both drivers only received minor injuries.

Traffic is moving slowly, but lanes will be reopening soon according to troopers. 

