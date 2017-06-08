Broadwater County takes the lead in deputy shooting case

Broadwater County is taking the lead in the case of a man accused of shooting and killing one of their deputies.

Lloyd Barrus is facing 25 counts including accountability of deliberate homicide in the May 16 shooting death of Deputy Mason Moore. Barrus also faces seven counts of attempted deliberate homicide and ten counts of assault on a peace officer for allegedly shooting at officers in several counties as he and his son Marshall led officers on a multi-county chase.

Missoula County was initially handing charges, but filed a motion to dismiss on May 31. Barrus will face all charges in a Broadwater County courtroom. He is scheduled for an omnibus hearing August 18.

Barrus remains on the roster at the Missoula County Jail.