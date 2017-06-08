Broadwater County takes the lead in deputy shooting case - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Broadwater County takes the lead in deputy shooting case

Posted: Updated:
MISSOULA -

Broadwater County is taking the lead in the case of a man accused of shooting and killing one of their deputies. 

Lloyd Barrus is facing 25 counts including accountability of deliberate homicide in the May 16 shooting death of Deputy Mason Moore. Barrus also faces seven counts of attempted deliberate homicide and ten counts of assault on a peace officer for allegedly shooting at officers in several counties as he and his son Marshall led officers on a multi-county chase. 

Missoula County was initially handing charges, but filed a motion to dismiss on May 31. Barrus will face all charges in a Broadwater County courtroom. He is scheduled for an omnibus hearing August 18. 

Barrus remains on the roster at the Missoula County Jail. 

  • Most Popular

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.