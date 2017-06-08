Trump eases Qatar critique, offers to mediate Gulf spat - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Trump eases Qatar critique, offers to mediate Gulf spat

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

By JOSH LEDERMAN
Associated Press
    
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump has offered to personally broker a resolution to the Persian Gulf's escalating diplomatic crisis, as both he and Qatar look past his pointed suggestion only a day earlier that the tiny gas-rich nation enables terrorism.
    
Trump has told Qatar's ruling emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, that he wants to help Qatar and its Arab neighbors resolve the row that has upended any sense of Gulf unity, suggesting a possible White House summit among leaders.
    
Blockaded by its neighbors by land and sea, Qatar is eager for Trump's help. Qatar's U.S. ambassador, Meshal bin Hamad Al Thani, tells The Associated Press his country has "great confidence in the president's ability to calm this crisis and to resolve it."

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

