Whitefish workforce housing plan begins

The city of Whitefish faces a problem, lots of folks want to work in Whitefish, but there isn't enough housing. This forces many on a long commute into Whitefish.

The city of Whitefish has a plan. A long term master plan that sees the town needs six hundred houses added before 2020.

We spoke with Melanie Rees the consultant on the project who tells us why this housing is need now. Rees’ company is based on Colorado and specializes in building workforce houses in mountain towns.

Rees tells us, "There are unfilled jobs and many people have to commute from Columbia Falls and from Kalispell and the community wants to do something about it."

And those in Whitefish can. The town will be holding a meeting open to the public on June 14th from 5-7 p.m. to identify the specific needs of the Whitefish community.

Rees tells us this meeting is crucial for finding the right tools and strategies for the housing project. She urges those that are unable to make the meeting to fill out a short 7 question survey here.