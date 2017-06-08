New apartments approved for Kalispell

According to the Department of Commerce Flathead County is the fourth most populated county in the state of Montana.

With population on the rise cities in Flathead County, cities like Kalispell are in desperate need of more housing.

Those on the Kalispell City Council have a solution and a field of grass off of Meridian in Kalispell is the perfect answer.

Jim Atkinson, President of Kalispell City Council tells us this field of grass will soon be filled with six three story apartment buildings with one hundred and eight units. Additionally, there will be a park in the center of the apartment complex with two new entrances. Davison Development is in charge of the project.

City Council member Jim Atinkson has lived in the Flathead Valley for the past thirty years and has seen the tremendous growth. Atikinson tells us why the apartments are crucial to the valley.

Atkinson says, “If you're not growing you're dying and so we as a city have determined that we will grow.”

Atkinson lives right down the street from the site and tells us he’s not concerned about the construction noise.

Public documents on this project assure that traffic will not affect surrounding residential areas. One of the new entrances will be on Meridian which is a public street.

With construction approved, barring an extension, construction must begin within the next eighteen months.