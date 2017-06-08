Search for missing Illinois man in YNP

Thursday, June 8, Yellowstone National Park staff initiated a search for a missing person near the North Entrance of the park. Staff are currently searching the Rescue Creek area on foot and by air.

The person, Jeff Murphy, is from Batavia, Illinois

He is 53 years old, wears glasses, 5' 11" tall, 190 pounds

May be wearing khaki pants, a yellow t-shirt, navy pullover, a green and gray rain jacket, and an army green backpack

Last known location was the Rescue Creek Trailhead, near Yellowstone's North Entrance, at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, June 7. He intended to hike for the day to Turkey Pen Peak.

If you have information about this individual, please call (307) 344-2643.

The park will provide more information about this ongoing search when it is available.