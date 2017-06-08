Search for missing Illinois man in YNP - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Search for missing Illinois man in YNP

Posted: Updated:
By ABC FOX MT News Staff
YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK -

Thursday, June 8, Yellowstone National Park staff initiated a search for a missing person near the North Entrance of the park. Staff are currently searching the Rescue Creek area on foot and by air.

  • The person, Jeff Murphy, is from Batavia, Illinois
  • He is 53 years old, wears glasses, 5' 11" tall, 190 pounds
  • May be wearing khaki pants, a yellow t-shirt, navy pullover, a green and gray rain jacket, and an army green backpack
  • Last known location was the Rescue Creek Trailhead, near Yellowstone's North Entrance, at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, June 7. He intended to hike for the day to Turkey Pen Peak.

If you have information about this individual, please call (307) 344-2643.  

The park will provide more information about this ongoing search when it is available.

  • Most Popular

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.