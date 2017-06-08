Storm rolling into Northern Rockies - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Storm rolling into Northern Rockies

A cold front will be moving through the Northern Rockies today being the focal point for thunderstorm development this afternoon and evening.  A few of these storms could become quite strong, potentially even severe, along the continental divide down into southwest Montana. 

Stronger storms will be capable of damaging winds and large hail, but all storms could produce heavy rainfall. Cloud cover could limit the intensity of thunderstorms today. A graphic is attached indicating the best potential for severe thunderstorms. 

The animation is one model's depiction of where storms will develop and how they will progress through the Northern Rockies.

IMPACTS AND CONFIDENCE

  • Thunderstorms: High confidence
  • Severe Potential: Low to Medium confidence

DETAILS AND TIMING

  • Granite/Powell/Deer Lodge/Silver Bow Counties
    • Best Potential of Strong to Severe Thunderstorms
      • Wind gusts up to 45 mph, potentially higher under the strongest storm
      • Hail
      • Moderate to Heavy Rainfall Rates
  • Northwest Montana
    • Widespread Showers and Thunderstorms, but less potential for severe
      • Heavy Rainfall a concern
      • Stronger Storms could develop along the Continental Divide (including Glacier National Park) then quickly move off to the east
  • West Central Montana
    • Scattered Showers with isolated Thunderstorms

