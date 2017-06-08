Storm rolling into Northern Rockies

Courtesy National Weather Service Missoula Montana

A cold front will be moving through the Northern Rockies today being the focal point for thunderstorm development this afternoon and evening. A few of these storms could become quite strong, potentially even severe, along the continental divide down into southwest Montana.

Stronger storms will be capable of damaging winds and large hail, but all storms could produce heavy rainfall. Cloud cover could limit the intensity of thunderstorms today. A graphic is attached indicating the best potential for severe thunderstorms.

The animation is one model's depiction of where storms will develop and how they will progress through the Northern Rockies.

IMPACTS AND CONFIDENCE

Thunderstorms: High confidence

Severe Potential: Low to Medium confidence

DETAILS AND TIMING