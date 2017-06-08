Power Outage in Belgrade-Manhattan

According to NorthWestern Energy about 13,000 customers are without power in the Belgrade-Manhattan area. The outage is being caused by the Manhattan Churchill Transmission Line being down.

NorthWestern Energy states that crews are hustling and patience is appreciated.

Belgrade Police also posted to their Facebook page saying all traffic lights on Jackrabbit are currently out and if at all possible please avoid that area of town as traffic is getting congested.

They hope to have the outages fixed by 4:30.