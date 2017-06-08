Hungry Horse Bridge work Ready to Start

HUNGRY HORSE -The Montana Department of Transportation’s will proceed with construction of the new South Fork Bridge crossing the Flathead River at the entrance to Hungry Horse.

Those with MDT and the project say, due to the declining state of the bridge, a new bridge will meet current industry safety standards.

In addition, the new bridge will include a sidewalk for bicyclists and pedestrians.

The anticipated completion date for the South Middle Fork bridge project is November 2018, weather permitting.

“We are very pleased to be a part of bringing a new and safer bridge to the Hungry Horse community,” said Russ Robertson, project manger for Sletten Construction.

“Our goal is to not only build a quality structure but to do so in solid partnership with the great people of the Flathead Valley,” he said.

Drivers should be sure to watch for and obey all buoys and markers.