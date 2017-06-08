Search for Missing Person near Yellowstone National Park

WEST YELLOWSTONE- Those with Yellowstone National Park say a search is underway near the park for a person who went missing on Wednesday June 7th.

Park officials say Jeff Murphy from Batavia Illinois is 53 years old. He wears glasses is 5' 11" tall, 190 pounds. Murphy may also be wearing khaki pants, a yellow t-shirt, navy pullover, a green and gray rain jacket, and an army green backpack.

The park staff started the search near the North Entrance of the park. Staff are currently searching the Rescue Creek area on foot and by air.

?We are told the last known location was the Rescue Creek Trailhead, near Yellowstone's North Entrance, at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, June 7.

Murphy intended to hike for the day to Turkey Pen Peak.

If you have information about this individual, please call (307) 344-2643.

The park will provide more information about this ongoing search when it is available.