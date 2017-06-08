Missing hiker found dead in Yellowstone National Park

Missing Illinois hiker has been found dead near Turkey Pen Peak in Yellowstone National Park.

Mr. Murphy, 53, from Batavia, Illinois went for a day hike on the Rescue Creek Trail on June 7. The park initiated the search on June 8 when Mr. Murphy’s wife reported that he failed to check in.

Mr. Murphy’s death appears to have resulted from a fall on Turkey Pen Peak.

At its peak, the search involved eight hiking teams, five dog teams, four horse teams, and a helicopter.

“All of us at Yellowstone extend our sympathy to the Murphy family for their tragic loss,” said Superintendent Dan Wenk.

The Rescue Creek Trail, which had been closed due to this search, is open. However, visitors should anticipate temporary closures in the area until the investigation is complete.