Trials moved to September for 4 kids charged in 'Roaring Lion' wildfire

HAMILTON- New trial dates have been set for the Hamilton residents charged with starting a wildfire last summer, that burned 13 square miles of land, 16 homes, 49 outbuildings southwest of Hamilton and cost $11 million to suppress.

Steven Banks, Tyler Landon Johnson and Cody Knez are charged with felony and misdemeanor negligent arson for the July 2016 Roaring Lion Fire.

Banks and Johnson are scheduled for separate July 31st jury trials, and will be represented by Ron Piper and Rachelle Wilson respectively; Knez's jury trial is scheduled for September 11th, and is represented by Ron Piper.

All three pleaded not guilty to their charges in November.

According to the Associated Press, Ravalli County Attorney Bill Fulbright said defense attorneys and prosecutors plan to meet next week to see if they can negotiate a settlement.

Fire investigators reportedly traced the start of the fire to a fire ring, where the suspects told investigators they had camped overnight in the area four days before the fire started.

They said they believed the fire was out when they left.