THE LATEST: Gianforte expected to appear in court Monday on assa - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

THE LATEST: Gianforte expected to appear in court Monday on assault citation

Posted: Updated:

BOZEMAN- U.S. Congressman Elect Greg Gianforte's legal team is requesting an appearance in Gallatin County Court, 10 a.m. on Monday.

That was the information that came down on Thursday one day after Gianforte settled with the reporter he allegedly assaulted, earning a citation to appear in court. This comes the day after Gianforte and Jacobs reached an agreement, for Jacobs to not pursue charges against the Congressman-Elect.

Gianforte is expected to be arraigned and charged for assaulting Guardian reporter Ben Jacobs, the night before Montana's Special Election.

In this agreement, Gianforte is required to make a public apology and donate $50,000 to the Committee to Protect Journalists.

