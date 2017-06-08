Gallatin County Attorney: Gianforte will still appear in court for misdemeanor

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office was handed an interesting case when a child made a serious report Monday morning. The 10-year-old boy drove a vehicle from Troy to Clarkfork where he told the Sheriff's Office that his mother was having some kind of drug seizure.
Bozeman Mayor Carson Taylor is taking a stand. Taylor, along with more than 200 Mayors across the United States, have signed a pledge to show that they will continue to work on reducing carbon emissions even though the United States exited the Paris agreement.
Montana U.S. Representative-elect Greg Gianforte offers to contribute $50,000 to a non-profit journalist organization in order to settle potential civil lawsuits with The Guardian reporter, Ben Jacobs.
After last season's tragic fire season in western Montana, ABC FOX Montana learned Wednesday that this fire season might start off slower because of our heavy mountain snowpack is still melting.
A local Montana based company called Stingstop has invented a new type of wasp trap with a non-toxic solution.
Community Medical Center is opening the first Wound Healing & Hyperbaric Center in Missoula offering western Montana a new kind of chronic wound healing — hyperbaric oxygen therapy.
Montana State University economist George Haynes has completed an in-depth study comparing the costs of child care in every county in the state. The study will potentially help lower income Montana families afford child care.
As President Trump's proposal to privatize national airports wages on, Montana's airports are already privatized
