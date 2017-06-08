Gallatin County Attorney: Gianforte will still appear in court for misdemeanor

Wednesday night, Montana U.S. Representative-elect Greg Gianforte contributed $50,000 to a non-profit journalist organization in order to settle potential civil lawsuits with The Guardian reporter, Ben Jacobs. The Guardian and Ben Jacobs in hopes to settle between the two parties.

The newly-elected Republican Congressman is charged with misdemeanor assault, following an altercation Gianforte had with Jacobs the day before Montana's Special Election on May 24, in which he allegedly "body-slammed" the reporter and broke his glasses.

Now that Ben has accepted Gianforte's apology many viewers are asking the same question "what does this mean for Gianforte's court appearance"?

Gallatin County Attorney Marty Lambert says this settlement does not stop Gianforte from appearing in court.

"This whole back-and-forth negotiating that was announced in the Guardian last night that's all between Ben Jacobs and Greg Gianforte," said Gallatin County Attorney Marty Lambert. "He has an entirely separate matter as for with the state of Montana and they're completely separate incidents. So yes he will be appearing in court on a later date."

On Wednesday night Ben Jacobs emailed Attorney Lambert saying that he does not "object to allowing Mr. Gianforte to enter a plea of 'no contest' or 'nolo contendere' to the pending charge of misdemeanor assault against him."

When asked about the email Lambert says he always listens to expressions from both parties but it does not mean he will choose one option due to the suggestion.

"My job is for the people of Montana and we will decide what is best for everyone," said Lambert.

Lambert told ABC FOX Montana that he will be releasing more information on the on the court date later today. We will keep you updated.