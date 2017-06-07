This year's outlook on wildfire season - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

This year's outlook on wildfire season

MISSOULA -

After last season's tragic fire season in western Montana, ABC FOX Montana learned Wednesday that this fire season might start off slower because of our heavy mountain snowpack is still melting.

Words of fire preparedness, caution, and melting snow pack were the highlights of this year’s fire outlook. 

Fire agencies from across Montana briefed Governor Steve Bullock on the upcoming fire season.

During the briefing, it was confirmed that western Montana has plenty of moisture.

But Bullock warned people that even with this good news, there still is a chance of wildfires.

"We have to be careful while we are out there enjoying nature and public lands…. not to end up leaving unextinguished fires and other things. That's one thing, even with additional moisture fires often happen because of our mistakes,” said Bullock.

Fire experts with the Missoula Rural Fire District said they cannot stop preparing because there’s moisture.

In fact, Fire District Chief, Bill Colwell, said now is the time to get ready by increasing communication between agencies and actively doing firefighting drills.

Colwell even said that homeowners should do their part too. 

"Do the work near your yards, prepare your homes and families. Think about the kind of things you would want to be able to take if you had to leave in an evacuation situation. Build a checklist, so you are prepared,” said Colwell.

However, it's another story for eastern and central Montana.

Michael Richmond with the Northern Rockies Coordination Center predicts serious fires because of their droughts.  

"They normally don't have high fire potential, but they do. It’s very critical for the next three days, but they might be getting some rainfall early next week to help the situation,” said Richmond.

While Richmond said this year's average wildfire season will not reach a high peak like previous years, mother nature is still unpredictable.

