This year's outlook on wildfire season

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office was handed an interesting case when a child made a serious report Monday morning. The 10-year-old boy drove a vehicle from Troy to Clarkfork where he told the Sheriff's Office that his mother was having some kind of drug seizure.
According to Freedom Bank's Facebook page a debit card security breach happened between October 2016 and April 2017.
Gallatin County Search and Rescue ends their two and a half day search for a missing hiker in the Beaver Creek area northwest of West Yellowstone. At 11:30 Tuesday morning a search team, including a K9, discovered the hiker's body.
TAUNTON, Mass. (AP) - A friend of a woman charged with using text messages to encourage her boyfriend to kill himself said in court the woman told her, "It's my fault."
Protesters waved signs and shouted "No Cuts" and "Save Medicare" in front of Senator Steve Daines' Missoula Office.
Community Medical Center is opening the first Wound Healing & Hyperbaric Center in Missoula offering western Montana a new kind of chronic wound healing — hyperbaric oxygen therapy.
