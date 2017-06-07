Bozeman Mayor signs agreement for clean energy

Bozeman Mayor Carson Taylor is taking a stand. Taylor, along with more than 200 Mayors across the United States, have signed a pledge to show that they will continue to work on reducing carbon emissions even though the United States exited the Paris agreement.

Mayor Carson Taylor said, "I fear that we have the opportunity to destroy the world as we know it."

When it comes to lowering greenhouse gases or carbon emissions, Mayor Taylor says there is no downside.

"It means a little change in how we do things, but that's probably important and to the good anyway," Mayor Taylor said.

Bozeman City Leaders have already started to make changes for cleaner energy; their goal is to lower greenhouse gases by 10 percent from 2008 to 2025. Commissioner Chris Mehl says they have a three step plan.

"Bozeman has had a climate plan for a long time. First part is we save money by consuming less. Second we want to make sure we are okay for disasters and third we are starting to produce energy like solar power out at the sewage plant," Mehl said.

Mayor Taylor adds that they also have a partnership with MSU and Northwest Energy.

"We have a community solar project and we are studying that as a pilot project and if it works as well as we think that it will, we will build and grow that project so that we will be producing clean energy right here in Bozeman, Montana."

Brad Van Wert a solar contractor loves the idea of a political leader taking a charge with clean energy.

"There is a transition going on in our energy right now. It's what people want and it's what the environment needs and we need to be in step with that, it's a global industry."

Ultimately, Mayor Carson Taylor says that the climate is changing and we need to protect the world that we live on.

Click here for link to the agreement.