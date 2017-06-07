Greg Gianforte to donate $50K to non-profit journalist organizat - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Greg Gianforte to donate $50K to non-profit journalist organization after assault on reporter

BOZEMAN -

Montana U.S. Representative-elect Greg Gianforte offers to contribute $50,000 to a non-profit journalist organization in order to settle potential civil lawsuits with The Guardian reporter, Ben Jacobs.

The newly-elected Republican Congressman is charged with misdemeanor assault, following an altercation Gianforte had with Jacobs the day before Montana's Special Election on May 24, in which he allegedly "body-slammed" the reporter and broke his glasses.

In a letter to Jacobs, obtained by media outlets across the country, Gianforte writes to "express his sincere apology" for his conduct on that night. He goes on to say, "As both a candidate to office and a public official, I should be held to a high standard in my interactions with both the press and the public." The letter culminates with Gianforte offering to contribute $50,000 to the Committee to Protect Journalists, an independent non-profit organization that promotes press freedom and that protects the rights of journalists nationwide.

Gianforte was required to appear in Gallatin County Justice Court on or before June 7 to address the misdemeanor assault charge, but a judge on Wednesday granted him an extension. He now has until June 20 to appear in court.

Gianforte is expected to be sworn-in when the U.S. House receives the election certification from the Montana Secretary of State's Office. That is expected to happen in the next few weeks, around June 15.

