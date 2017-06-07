Greg Gianforte to donate $50K to non-profit journalist organization after assault on reporter

After Fairfield's Ryder Meyer found out one of his closest friends, Lauryn Goldhahn, had been in a fatal car accident, he immediately flew out with other students to Seattle.
From the football field and the wrestling mat, to his school and community, and soon to his country, you will always see Max Sechena getting involved.
For two weeks, Jaley Priddy put her words to use. She hand wrote 1400 notes over two weeks to lift the spirits of students at Capital High School.
To some, being a three sport athlete all four years of high school may seem like enough to fill your time. But to CMR's Sam Payne, that's only the beginning of what she does.
Nate Brunett wrestles in the 160-pound weight class. As a sophomore, he was All-State. Impressive, considering he tried wrestling after being cut from the basketball team.
Montana State University economist George Haynes has completed an in-depth study comparing the costs of child care in every county in the state. The study will potentially help lower income Montana families afford child care.
SPRINGDALE, Utah (AP) - Utah officials say a hiker survived a 100-foot (30.5-meter) fall at Zion National Park. Officials said Wednesday that the man was in critical condition at a hospital.
WASHINGTON (AP) - Former FBI Director James Comey will say in his opening statement to a congressional hearing that President Donald Trump told him, "I need loyalty. I expect loyalty" during a January dinner.
TAUNTON, Mass. (AP) - A friend of a woman charged with using text messages to encourage her boyfriend to kill himself said in court the woman told her, "It's my fault."
HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Montana wildlife officials say the way they count wolves is too expensive and falls far short of an actual population estimate, so they plan to switch to a model that uses information gathered from hunters.
Montana U.S. Representative-elect Greg Gianforte offers to contribute $50,000 to a non-profit journalist organization in order to settle potential civil lawsuits with The Guardian reporter, Ben Jacobs.
A local Montana based company called Stingstop has invented a new type of wasp trap with a non-toxic solution.
You want to be careful when you’re heading out on the water.
According to Freedom Bank's Facebook page a debit card security breach happened between October 2016 and April 2017.
Well just go grab $3.5 million dollars and you could have your very own mountain ski resort to do with as you please!
The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office was handed an interesting case when a child made a serious report Monday morning. The 10-year-old boy drove a vehicle from Troy to Clarkfork where he told the Sheriff's Office that his mother was having some kind of drug seizure.
Gallatin County Search and Rescue ends their two and a half day search for a missing hiker in the Beaver Creek area northwest of West Yellowstone. At 11:30 Tuesday morning a search team, including a K9, discovered the hiker's body.
TAUNTON, Mass. (AP) - A friend of a woman charged with using text messages to encourage her boyfriend to kill himself said in court the woman told her, "It's my fault."
Protesters waved signs and shouted "No Cuts" and "Save Medicare" in front of Senator Steve Daines' Missoula Office.
Community Medical Center is opening the first Wound Healing & Hyperbaric Center in Missoula offering western Montana a new kind of chronic wound healing — hyperbaric oxygen therapy.
