Legal experts say Gianforte is not receiving special treatment for his case

Originally newly-elected Montana congressman Greg Gianforte had until June 7th to appear in court on assault charges. Instead Gianforte struck a temporary deal with Gallatin County and early this morning a Bozeman judge granted him a two-week extension.

It’s been two weeks since Gianforte allegedly slammed a reporter to the ground the night before Montana's special election.

Now, he has until June 20th to appear on that misdemeanor assault charge.

This extensions leads to many questions from viewers.

The main question was “is Gianforte receiving preferential treatment on this case?”

So ABC FOX Montana did did some digging and was told by legal experts that so far this case seems to be treated like any other case.

"When you're dealing with a high-profile case or a politically charged case the prosecution still has the same obligation to try to do justice," said Andrew King-Ries, Associate Dean at the University of Montana's School of Law.

Andrew King-Ries says he believes the prosecutor will be treating this case like any other especially with all the attention it's getting in Montana and at a national level.

“I think the prosecutor would want to make sure that they are being evenhanded they don't want to appear to be giving him even their preferential treatment or more difficult treatment, because of his position,” said King-Ries.

He said this is a pretty common type of case.

"How we normally treat these cases is that this is an assault misdemeanor,” said King-Ries. “It's normally a six month maximum $500 fine. Assuming that Mr. Gianforte he has no criminal history, he would probably receive a deferred sentence with some conditions and then the case would be dismissed at the completion of those conditions.”

He says there's nothing unusual about the request for an extension.

“I don't think there's anything unusual about that the defendant who has to appear and answer to those charges,” said King-Ries. “With schedules it can be difficult and people often ask for an extension and there's nothing really unusual about that.”

But if Gianforte's attorneys are asking to avoid a court date altogether it would be cause for concern.

"So far I think that the potential preferential treatment would be around a settlement or the agreement and what is involved in that,” said King-Ries.”So until we see what that looks like, so far it looks like every other case."

One thing that did stand out was the wording of the unopposed motion.

Legal experts say it’s an interesting choice of words because a "settlement" is usually reached in a civil case.

In a criminal case, even a misdemeanor criminal case, we'd more likely be talking about a plea deal.