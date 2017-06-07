Montana airports are already privatized, amid national controversy

Airports across Montana are showing proof that privatization of air traffic control does have its advantages.

There has been a lot of talk lately about privatizing air traffic control around the country with President Trump pushing to privatize airports across the nation earlier this week. But airports in Missoula,

Bozeman, and Kalispell are among many airports that have been privatized since the 1990s.

Missoula’s Airport Director Chris Jensen said on Wednesday that the biggest concern will come from private aircrafts and pilots, who are concerned about funding.

But as he stands in the old traffic control center at Missoula International Airport, which has been dismantled since the 90s, he said the safety benefits are easy to see.

“We do have the safest air traffic control system in the world today, and we also have the most complex air traffic control system in the world,” said Jensen. “So we don't want to see anything that radically changes the way we do things, we do believe we have a good system."

Jensen spoke on other misconceived issues such as privatized air traffic control affecting flight delays.

He said that flight delays are going to happen no matter who is funding the airports.

President Trump's proposal was heard earlier Wednesday in the Senate and will also be discussed on Thursday in the House of Representatives.