Ward off wasps with a locally made wasp trap

With the warmer weather folks want to spend more time outdoors. There’s one problem. Wasps.

They're annoying and they sting and prevent you from wanting to spend time outdoors.

But now there’s a solution. A local Montana based company called Stingstop has invented a new type of wasp trap with a non-toxic solution. We spoke with owner and operator Kory Mcgavin who tells us why their wasp traps are different from other ones on the market.

First their liquid bait is non-toxic and its sugar based. And you don’t have to mix the liquid yourself. It comes ready to go in the trap. All you need to do is pull back the protective seal.

He tells us, “You can drink the bait if you want. It’s all plant based.”

Another difference is the Stingstop trap is bright blue instead of the usual yellow.

Mcgavin explains why, "Insects have a compound eye they see different from humans and different wave lengths, shorter wave lengths. Interesting enough they did a long and complicated study prove that blue has more attraction than yellow that was a big surprise for a lot of people."

Mcgavin tells us the wasp traps can hold up to a hundred wasps.

All you need to do is place the trap wherever you are sitting and it will attract the wasps away from your family.