Stay safe this summer with our water safety tips

Heading into the summer season people want to spend more time outside and on the water.

But you want to be careful when you’re heading out on the water.

We spoke with Sheriff Chuck Curry who says he’s always surprised when people take their boats straight out of their hangars after a long winter and drop them straight into the water. Sheriff Curry says every boat needs to be looked at before it can go into the water.

Curry explains, “Air cleaners aren't clean. There's oil inside the engine compartments and in things that can cause a fire. So, it's really important that when you're going out to recreate the proper maintenance is done on your boat."

And when you’re ready for water sports Kyle Joos with Sportsman Ski Haus tells us the most important thing to watch for is your boat speed. You want to make sure you’re driving your boat at the appropriate speed for whatever sport you’re doing. Pulling a person too fast or too slow could get them injured.

Joos says, “Knowing what sport you're towing for and then abiding by an appropriate speed whether it’s pulling an inner tube, a wake boarder or a water skier. They all have pretty distinctive different speeds." And he gives us another safety tip for life jackets.

Joos elaborates, “A lot of parents want to maybe get a couple three years out of a life jacket for a little one. It’s really important to keep the kid in the appropriate weight range for a life jacket."

If your child’s life jacket doesn’t fit properly there is a greater risk for drowning.

Sheriff Curry tells us the biggest mistake people make when they're heading out on the water is not being prepared enough. So, check the weather and let a friend know where you’re going.