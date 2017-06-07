Hiker survives 100-foot fall at Utah's Zion National Park

SPRINGDALE, Utah (AP) - Utah officials say a hiker survived a 100-foot (30.5-meter) fall at Zion National Park.



Officials said Wednesday that the man was in critical condition at a hospital.



Officials say he was coming down from a mountain Tuesday when he slipped near the summit and fell into a narrow ravine. A friend that saw the fall reported it to park officials.



Park medics say it took them nearly two hours to reach the hiker. A rescue team helped lower the man to an area where a helicopter could land.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)