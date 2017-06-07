Message from woman in texting suicide trial: 'It's my fault' - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Message from woman in texting suicide trial: 'It's my fault'

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

TAUNTON, Mass. (AP) - A friend of a woman charged with using text messages to encourage her boyfriend to kill himself said in court the woman told her, "It's my fault."
    
Michelle Carter is charged with manslaughter in the July 2014 death of 18-year-old Conrad Roy III, who died of carbon monoxide poisoning in his pickup. Carter was 17 at the time.
    
Samantha Boardman was one of several of Carter's friends who testified Wednesday.
    
Prosecutors say Carter sent text messages to Boardman saying, "I could have stopped him but I told him to get back in the car."
    
Two other friends say Carter texted them saying she was on the phone with Roy as he died.
    
Carter's attorney says Roy had a history of suicidal thoughts and Carter had urged him to seek help.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • 10-year-old runaway steals vehicle, makes false report

    10-year-old runaway steals vehicle, makes false report

    Wednesday, June 7 2017 12:13 PM EDT2017-06-07 16:13:29 GMT

    The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office was handed an interesting case when a child made a serious report Monday morning. The 10-year-old boy drove a vehicle from Troy to Clarkfork where he told the Sheriff's Office that his mother was having some kind of drug seizure.

    The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office was handed an interesting case when a child made a serious report Monday morning. The 10-year-old boy drove a vehicle from Troy to Clarkfork where he told the Sheriff's Office that his mother was having some kind of drug seizure.

  • Beware: debit card shutdown notice

    Beware: debit card shutdown notice

    Tuesday, June 6 2017 7:15 PM EDT2017-06-06 23:15:33 GMT

    According to Freedom Bank's Facebook page a debit card security breach happened between October 2016 and April 2017. 

    According to Freedom Bank's Facebook page a debit card security breach happened between October 2016 and April 2017. 

  • Body of hiker recovered from West Yellowstone

    Body of hiker recovered from West Yellowstone

    Tuesday, June 6 2017 7:02 PM EDT2017-06-06 23:02:46 GMT

    Gallatin County Search and Rescue ends their two and a half day search for a missing hiker in the Beaver Creek area northwest of West Yellowstone. At 11:30 Tuesday morning a search team, including a K9, discovered the hiker's body. 

    Gallatin County Search and Rescue ends their two and a half day search for a missing hiker in the Beaver Creek area northwest of West Yellowstone. At 11:30 Tuesday morning a search team, including a K9, discovered the hiker's body. 

  • Missoula locals protest in front of Senator Steve Daines' office

    Missoula locals protest in front of Senator Steve Daines' office

    Wednesday, June 7 2017 11:26 AM EDT2017-06-07 15:26:02 GMT

    Protesters waved signs and shouted "No Cuts" and "Save Medicare" in front of Senator Steve Daines' Missoula Office. 

    Protesters waved signs and shouted "No Cuts" and "Save Medicare" in front of Senator Steve Daines' Missoula Office. 

  • Missoula Fire Department warns locals about river conditions

    Missoula Fire Department warns locals about river conditions

    Tuesday, June 6 2017 1:33 PM EDT2017-06-06 17:33:22 GMT

    The rising temperatures are causing mountain snow pack to melt, making rivers run faster and colder. 

    The rising temperatures are causing mountain snow pack to melt, making rivers run faster and colder. 

  • Bug invasion: keeping pests out of your home

    Bug invasion: keeping pests out of your home

    Wednesday, June 7 2017 11:40 AM EDT2017-06-07 15:40:43 GMT

    It’s an insect invasion. Pests are all over this spring, inside and outside, because of all the precipitation creating food sources for these bugs and the rapid heat up.

    It’s an insect invasion. Pests are all over this spring, inside and outside, because of all the precipitation creating food sources for these bugs and the rapid heat up.

  • Our Apologies

    The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
    You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous page

  • Polson Dam: Search dog indicates potential location of missing man

    Polson Dam: Search dog indicates potential location of missing man

    Tuesday, June 6 2017 6:11 PM EDT2017-06-06 22:11:02 GMT

    Lake County Sheriff Don Bell says that a specialized dog has hit on a spot in the search of 23-year-old Richard Mitchell of Nebraska. 

    Lake County Sheriff Don Bell says that a specialized dog has hit on a spot in the search of 23-year-old Richard Mitchell of Nebraska. 

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.