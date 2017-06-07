Message from woman in texting suicide trial: 'It's my fault'

TAUNTON, Mass. (AP) - A friend of a woman charged with using text messages to encourage her boyfriend to kill himself said in court the woman told her, "It's my fault."



Michelle Carter is charged with manslaughter in the July 2014 death of 18-year-old Conrad Roy III, who died of carbon monoxide poisoning in his pickup. Carter was 17 at the time.



Samantha Boardman was one of several of Carter's friends who testified Wednesday.



Prosecutors say Carter sent text messages to Boardman saying, "I could have stopped him but I told him to get back in the car."



Two other friends say Carter texted them saying she was on the phone with Roy as he died.



Carter's attorney says Roy had a history of suicidal thoughts and Carter had urged him to seek help.

