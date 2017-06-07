Community Medical Center unveils the region’s only hyperbaric ox - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Community Medical Center unveils the region’s only hyperbaric oxygen therapy

Posted: Updated:
MISSOULA -

Community Medical Center is opening the first Wound Healing & Hyperbaric Center in Missoula offering western Montana a new kind of chronic wound healing — hyperbaric oxygen therapy. This proven therapy pumps 100 percent pure oxygen into a total body chamber during a series of treatments thus optimizing the body’s own ability to heal wounds.

Non-healing, chronic wounds affect 6.7 million Americans — a number currently rising due to an aging population and increases in diabetes and obesity rates. If left untreated, chronic wounds can become infected resulting in loss of a limb or loss of life.

“We are taking wound healing to another level by offering hyperbaric oxygen therapy,” said Dr. Wiliam Huval, medical director of the Wound Healing & Hyperbaric Center. “Besides providing the latest technology in wound care, we focus on patient satisfaction and treating the patient as a whole.” 

Chronic wounds are ulcers associated with inadequate blood supply to tissue due to diabetes, blood clots, radiation therapy, varicose veins or pressure sores. Typically these affect seniors, diabetics, cancer patients, surgical patients, workers who stand for long periods of time and obese patients. These wounds are not only unsightly, but they can also be the cause of tremendous suffering and debilitation. Oftentimes patients don’t seek treatment because they believe the wound will heal on its own without realizing wounds of this severity require advanced care. Unfortunately, when patients wait until it is too late, serious intervention is required. And when left untreated, chronic wounds can develop bacterial infections leading to amputations or death.

With the opening of a new wound care center with hyperbaric oxygen therapy, CMC is hoping more patients will seek treatment for their wounds before they become a serious health threat. The new center has experienced wound care medical professionals with over 60 combined years of patient experience and two new hyperbaric oxygen therapy chambers. With this new approach, CMC’s heal time is typically 21 days with a success rate of 97 percent. 

Anyone with concerns about a chronic wound or who would like to learn more about the treatment are encouraged to contact CMC’s Wound Healing & Hyperbaric Therapy at 406-327-4514 or communitymed.org. 

Courtesy Community Medical Center

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • 10-year-old runaway steals vehicle, makes false report

    10-year-old runaway steals vehicle, makes false report

    Wednesday, June 7 2017 12:13 PM EDT2017-06-07 16:13:29 GMT

    The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office was handed an interesting case when a child made a serious report Monday morning. The 10-year-old boy drove a vehicle from Troy to Clarkfork where he told the Sheriff's Office that his mother was having some kind of drug seizure.

    The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office was handed an interesting case when a child made a serious report Monday morning. The 10-year-old boy drove a vehicle from Troy to Clarkfork where he told the Sheriff's Office that his mother was having some kind of drug seizure.

  • Beware: debit card shutdown notice

    Beware: debit card shutdown notice

    Tuesday, June 6 2017 7:15 PM EDT2017-06-06 23:15:33 GMT

    According to Freedom Bank's Facebook page a debit card security breach happened between October 2016 and April 2017. 

    According to Freedom Bank's Facebook page a debit card security breach happened between October 2016 and April 2017. 

  • Body of hiker recovered from West Yellowstone

    Body of hiker recovered from West Yellowstone

    Tuesday, June 6 2017 7:02 PM EDT2017-06-06 23:02:46 GMT

    Gallatin County Search and Rescue ends their two and a half day search for a missing hiker in the Beaver Creek area northwest of West Yellowstone. At 11:30 Tuesday morning a search team, including a K9, discovered the hiker's body. 

    Gallatin County Search and Rescue ends their two and a half day search for a missing hiker in the Beaver Creek area northwest of West Yellowstone. At 11:30 Tuesday morning a search team, including a K9, discovered the hiker's body. 

  • Missoula locals protest in front of Senator Steve Daines' office

    Missoula locals protest in front of Senator Steve Daines' office

    Wednesday, June 7 2017 11:26 AM EDT2017-06-07 15:26:02 GMT

    Protesters waved signs and shouted "No Cuts" and "Save Medicare" in front of Senator Steve Daines' Missoula Office. 

    Protesters waved signs and shouted "No Cuts" and "Save Medicare" in front of Senator Steve Daines' Missoula Office. 

  • Missoula Fire Department warns locals about river conditions

    Missoula Fire Department warns locals about river conditions

    Tuesday, June 6 2017 1:33 PM EDT2017-06-06 17:33:22 GMT

    The rising temperatures are causing mountain snow pack to melt, making rivers run faster and colder. 

    The rising temperatures are causing mountain snow pack to melt, making rivers run faster and colder. 

  • Bug invasion: keeping pests out of your home

    Bug invasion: keeping pests out of your home

    Wednesday, June 7 2017 11:40 AM EDT2017-06-07 15:40:43 GMT

    It’s an insect invasion. Pests are all over this spring, inside and outside, because of all the precipitation creating food sources for these bugs and the rapid heat up.

    It’s an insect invasion. Pests are all over this spring, inside and outside, because of all the precipitation creating food sources for these bugs and the rapid heat up.

  • Our Apologies

    The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
    You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous page

  • Polson Dam: Search dog indicates potential location of missing man

    Polson Dam: Search dog indicates potential location of missing man

    Tuesday, June 6 2017 6:11 PM EDT2017-06-06 22:11:02 GMT

    Lake County Sheriff Don Bell says that a specialized dog has hit on a spot in the search of 23-year-old Richard Mitchell of Nebraska. 

    Lake County Sheriff Don Bell says that a specialized dog has hit on a spot in the search of 23-year-old Richard Mitchell of Nebraska. 

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.