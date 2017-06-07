Community Medical Center unveils the region’s only hyperbaric oxygen therapy

Community Medical Center is opening the first Wound Healing & Hyperbaric Center in Missoula offering western Montana a new kind of chronic wound healing — hyperbaric oxygen therapy. This proven therapy pumps 100 percent pure oxygen into a total body chamber during a series of treatments thus optimizing the body’s own ability to heal wounds.

Non-healing, chronic wounds affect 6.7 million Americans — a number currently rising due to an aging population and increases in diabetes and obesity rates. If left untreated, chronic wounds can become infected resulting in loss of a limb or loss of life.

“We are taking wound healing to another level by offering hyperbaric oxygen therapy,” said Dr. Wiliam Huval, medical director of the Wound Healing & Hyperbaric Center. “Besides providing the latest technology in wound care, we focus on patient satisfaction and treating the patient as a whole.”

Chronic wounds are ulcers associated with inadequate blood supply to tissue due to diabetes, blood clots, radiation therapy, varicose veins or pressure sores. Typically these affect seniors, diabetics, cancer patients, surgical patients, workers who stand for long periods of time and obese patients. These wounds are not only unsightly, but they can also be the cause of tremendous suffering and debilitation. Oftentimes patients don’t seek treatment because they believe the wound will heal on its own without realizing wounds of this severity require advanced care. Unfortunately, when patients wait until it is too late, serious intervention is required. And when left untreated, chronic wounds can develop bacterial infections leading to amputations or death.

With the opening of a new wound care center with hyperbaric oxygen therapy, CMC is hoping more patients will seek treatment for their wounds before they become a serious health threat. The new center has experienced wound care medical professionals with over 60 combined years of patient experience and two new hyperbaric oxygen therapy chambers. With this new approach, CMC’s heal time is typically 21 days with a success rate of 97 percent.

Anyone with concerns about a chronic wound or who would like to learn more about the treatment are encouraged to contact CMC’s Wound Healing & Hyperbaric Therapy at 406-327-4514 or communitymed.org.

Courtesy Community Medical Center