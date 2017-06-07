10-year-old runaway steals vehicle, makes false report - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

10-year-old runaway steals vehicle, makes false report

Posted: Updated:

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office was handed an interesting case when a child made a serious report Monday morning. 

The 10-year-old boy drove a vehicle from Troy to Clarkfork where he told the Sheriff's Office that his mother was having some kind of drug seizure. The child said he didn't know his address and that his father lives in Libby. 

Upon pursuing this little information, law enforcement found inconsistencies with his story. 

When deputies headed to search out his father, they did find a man at the address given, but it wasn't the kid's dad. 

During this time, an officer and neighbor tried to figure out the boy's story. Calling Sanders County an address for the mother was discovered which prompted deputies to speak with her and the step-father.

The story fully unravel.

According to the Sheriff's Office documents, the boy ran away and stole the vehicle. He had wanted his mom to send him to a boys school. 

It's not clear if the kid will be charged with making a false report but he has been charged for kicking an officer's vehicle. 

