Bug invasion: keeping pests out of your home

It’s an insect invasion. Pests are all over this spring, inside and outside, because of all the precipitation creating food sources for these bugs and the rapid heat up.

While there are swarms of biting pests outside, they’re also making their way inside.

“The pests that we’re getting a lot of calls on now, there’s been a great increase in ant activity, wasps, yellow jackets, bald-faced hornets,” says Ray Vanderlouw, Pointe Pest Control industry expert.

You can prevent pests like spiders by making sure your home is sealed properly, and keeping up with the landscaping. For example, don’t keep a pile of wood stacked right next to your home.

But there’s another pest that Vanderlouw gets calls about that can drive people crazy.

“We’ve seen terrible things where we've gone to apartments where bed bugs are on the outside of the apartment even before you walk in,” he says.

Vanderlouw says bed bugs are sensitive to high temperatures, so as it gets warmer, they breed more indoors. The best way to deal with them from egg to adult bed bugs is a heat treatment. They tend to die around 118 degrees, but the guys from Pointe Pest Control are keeping it at an even 135 degrees to make sure everything is dead.

But how do you prevent this from happening in the first place? Vanderlouw says bed bugs come into homes and apartments on stuff people are carrying. So don’t bring in furniture that’s been tossed in the garbage because you don’t know what’s on that. And if you are purchasing used furniture off a website like Facebook or Craigslist, make sure you check it thoroughly before taking it home.

Vanderlouw says especially check pleats and seams, really anywhere a bug can hide.

“That great deal is not a great deal when you have to do a $1,000 heat treatment,” he says.

Vanderlouw adds that the best way to prevent is to be proactive. For pests like spiders and wasps, that could include treating your home for them throughout the year. 

