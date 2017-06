Lots more hazy sunshine today with daytime highs even warmer. Some of us will see highs in the 90s. Then T’Storms should be back by Thursday evening and it looks like the rain will be here through the weekend. Here are Wednesday’s forecast highs and overnight lows …

Bozeman: 84°/50° Butte: 82°/50° Kalispell: 87°/55° Missoula: 91°/58°