Missoula locals protest in front of Senator Steve Daines' office

Gallatin County Search and Rescue ends their two and a half day search for a missing hiker in the Beaver Creek area northwest of West Yellowstone. At 11:30 Tuesday morning a search team, including a K9, discovered the hiker's body.
Gallatin County Search and Rescue ends their two and a half day search for a missing hiker in the Beaver Creek area northwest of West Yellowstone. At 11:30 Tuesday morning a search team, including a K9, discovered the hiker's body.
Lake County Sheriff Don Bell says that a specialized dog has hit on a spot in the search of 23-year-old Richard Mitchell of Nebraska.
Lake County Sheriff Don Bell says that a specialized dog has hit on a spot in the search of 23-year-old Richard Mitchell of Nebraska.
How do you feel about this new study? Montana ranks low on the list of the safest states in America according to personal-finance website WalletHub. In the 2017 Safest States in America report, Montana comes in 44th on the list, making it one of the least safe states in the United States. The report drew data from 37 metrics under five key dimensions including personal and residential safety, financial safety, road safety, workplace safety and emergency preparedness. Contributi...
How do you feel about this new study? Montana ranks low on the list of the safest states in America according to personal-finance website WalletHub. In the 2017 Safest States in America report, Montana comes in 44th on the list, making it one of the least safe states in the United States. The report drew data from 37 metrics under five key dimensions including personal and residential safety, financial safety, road safety, workplace safety and emergency preparedness. Contributi...
The Missoula County Search and Rescue is looking for a missing hiking in the Ch-paa-qn Peak area, which is 20 miles west of Missoula.
The Missoula County Search and Rescue is looking for a missing hiking in the Ch-paa-qn Peak area, which is 20 miles west of Missoula.
Organizations across Missoula are coming together to battle homelessness.
Organizations across Missoula are coming together to battle homelessness.
An award winning animator is making gallery appearances Montana this week. He's the only remaining member of the original animation team behind the Flintstones, Scooby Doo, the Jetsons, and Yogi Bear, just to name just a few. You may not know his name, but you definitely know his work.
An award winning animator is making gallery appearances Montana this week. He's the only remaining member of the original animation team behind the Flintstones, Scooby Doo, the Jetsons, and Yogi Bear, just to name just a few. You may not know his name, but you definitely know his work.
According to Freedom Bank's Facebook page a debit card security breach happened between October 2016 and April 2017.
According to Freedom Bank's Facebook page a debit card security breach happened between October 2016 and April 2017.