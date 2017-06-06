Helpful facts & tips about this year's mosquito season - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Helpful facts & tips about this year's mosquito season

MISSOULA -

Summer is around the corner which means mosquitoes are coming.

Pam Whitney with Missoula City-County Health Department said spraying bug repellent and wearing long sleeves would be wise in the summer season.

Whitney said the Montana mosquitoes aren't carriers of the Zika virus.

However, she still warns people that you can still get the virus.

"But if you travel that's where you can get exposed. Travel to a Zika infected area and come back, it can be transmitted sexually,” said Whitney.

Whitney added Montana mosquitoes do carry the West Nile virus, which can cause serve headaches, fever and joint pain.

As for the Zika virus, Whitney said Florida, Texas, Mexico and Puerto Rico are infected with the virus.

For more information about the Zika and West Nile virus go to https://www.cdc.gov/ or go to your local health department. 

