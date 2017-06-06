"Wonder Woman" breaks box office records - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

"Wonder Woman" breaks box office records

Posted: Updated:

Comic book fans all over the world love Wonder Woman.

The DC heroine's first stand-alone movie earned more than $100 million last weekend according to Box Office Mojo.  Director Patty Jenkins now holds the record for biggest film debut for a female director.  Fans say the Amazonian princess is a great image to women and girls.

"I think it's really important that young people and young women really see a strong female character, that is three dimensional, and really shows how awesome it could be to have a women and power and how important those roles are," said student Sammy Thomas. 

Wonder Woman first appeared in comics in 1941.   

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Mom spends $25K on exotic cars, sand, camel for son's prom

    Mom spends $25K on exotic cars, sand, camel for son's prom

    Tuesday, June 6 2017 12:33 PM EDT2017-06-06 16:33:56 GMT
    A North Philadelphia mother seriously splurged on her son's prom, renting a live camel, luxury vehicles and buying custom-made gowns for his three dates.
    A North Philadelphia mother seriously splurged on her son's prom, renting a live camel, luxury vehicles and buying custom-made gowns for his three dates.

  • Report: Montana ranks low on 'Safest States of America' list

    Report: Montana ranks low on 'Safest States of America' list

    Tuesday, June 6 2017 9:57 AM EDT2017-06-06 13:57:31 GMT

    How do you feel about this new study? Montana ranks low on the list of the safest states in America according to personal-finance website WalletHub. In the 2017 Safest States in America report, Montana comes in 44th on the list, making it one of the least safe states in the United States. The report drew data from 37 metrics under five key dimensions including personal and residential safety, financial safety, road safety, workplace safety and emergency preparedness. Contributi...

    How do you feel about this new study? Montana ranks low on the list of the safest states in America according to personal-finance website WalletHub. In the 2017 Safest States in America report, Montana comes in 44th on the list, making it one of the least safe states in the United States. The report drew data from 37 metrics under five key dimensions including personal and residential safety, financial safety, road safety, workplace safety and emergency preparedness. Contributi...

  • Missing hiker found west of Missoula

    Missing hiker found west of Missoula

    Tuesday, June 6 2017 12:08 PM EDT2017-06-06 16:08:56 GMT

    The Missoula County Search and Rescue is looking for a missing hiking in the Ch-paa-qn Peak area, which is 20 miles west of Missoula. 

    The Missoula County Search and Rescue is looking for a missing hiking in the Ch-paa-qn Peak area, which is 20 miles west of Missoula. 

  • Plan being formed to end homelessness in Missoula

    Plan being formed to end homelessness in Missoula

    Thursday, June 1 2017 8:01 PM EDT2017-06-02 00:01:27 GMT

    Organizations across Missoula are coming together to battle homelessness.

    Organizations across Missoula are coming together to battle homelessness.

  • Mussel fouled boat in Montana detected on the Blackfeet Reservation

    Mussel fouled boat in Montana detected on the Blackfeet Reservation

    Monday, June 5 2017 7:34 PM EDT2017-06-05 23:34:39 GMT

    The first mussel fouled boat of the 2017 field season was detected at the Seville Aquatic Invasive Species (AIS) Watercraft Inspection Station. While Idaho has intercepted mussel fouled boats earlier this field season, Montana had not intercepted any boats until now. 

    A mussel fouled boat was detected at the Seville Aquatic Invasive Species (AIS) Watercraft Inspection Station. 

  • Legendary animator making gallery appearances in Montana

    Legendary animator making gallery appearances in Montana

    Monday, June 5 2017 7:42 PM EDT2017-06-05 23:42:31 GMT

    An award winning animator is making gallery appearances Montana this week. He's the only remaining member of the original animation team behind the Flintstones, Scooby Doo, the Jetsons, and Yogi Bear, just to name just a few. You may not know his name, but you definitely know his work.

    An award winning animator is making gallery appearances Montana this week. He's the only remaining member of the original animation team behind the Flintstones, Scooby Doo, the Jetsons, and Yogi Bear, just to name just a few. You may not know his name, but you definitely know his work.

  • Polson Dam: Search dog indicates potential location of missing man

    Polson Dam: Search dog indicates potential location of missing man

    Tuesday, June 6 2017 6:11 PM EDT2017-06-06 22:11:02 GMT

    Lake County Sheriff Don Bell says that a specialized dog has hit on a spot in the search of 23-year-old Richard Mitchell of Nebraska. 

    Lake County Sheriff Don Bell says that a specialized dog has hit on a spot in the search of 23-year-old Richard Mitchell of Nebraska. 

  • US Supreme Court overturns Montana in railroad worker case

    US Supreme Court overturns Montana in railroad worker case

    Monday, June 5 2017 3:15 PM EDT2017-06-05 19:15:53 GMT

    HELENA, Mont. (AP) - The U.S. Supreme Court has overturned a Montana court's ruling that two BNSF Railway workers could sue the company for their injuries in the state, even though the men never worked in Montana.

    HELENA, Mont. (AP) - The U.S. Supreme Court has overturned a Montana court's ruling that two BNSF Railway workers could sue the company for their injuries in the state, even though the men never worked in Montana.

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.