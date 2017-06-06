"Wonder Woman" breaks box office records

Comic book fans all over the world love Wonder Woman.

The DC heroine's first stand-alone movie earned more than $100 million last weekend according to Box Office Mojo. Director Patty Jenkins now holds the record for biggest film debut for a female director. Fans say the Amazonian princess is a great image to women and girls.

"I think it's really important that young people and young women really see a strong female character, that is three dimensional, and really shows how awesome it could be to have a women and power and how important those roles are," said student Sammy Thomas.

Wonder Woman first appeared in comics in 1941.