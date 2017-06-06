The D-Day Weather Forecast

The iconic photo is easily recognizable as one of the landing craft from Operation: Overlord. But did you know the Normandy landing was originally scheduled for June 5th. Yes, they pushed the invasion a day because of the weather guys. Group Captain James Stagg was a British Royal Air Force Meteorologist. The map on the graphic next to his picture is his weather map he drew for the invasion.

There was low pressure to the northwest of the channel and a cold front. That was keeping the channel seas heavy and the winds gusty. It was Group Captain Stagg who convinced General Dwight Eisenhower to delay the invasion by 24 hours. Because of the magnitude of the logistics involved in the invasion, a 24 hour delay was a very big deal. And a big chance Ike took on a forecast, but it paid off.

You can read all about it in The Forecast for D-Day and the Weatherman Behind Ike's Greatest Gable. It's still available on-line as a print or an ebook here: http://www.amazon.com/Forecast-D-Day-Weatherman-Behind-Greatest/dp/0762786639