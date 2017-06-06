Beware: debit card shutdown notice

According to Freedom Bank's Facebook page a debit card security breach happened between October 2016 and April 2017. Apparently a merchant in Flathead Valley contacted the bank and alerted them to this compromise.

Those with the bank are now warning people their accounts could be exposed to fraudulent activity. The bank however shut down the credit ability on those cards.

With the help of Flathead Valley law enforcement the bank is looking further into the case. They are suggesting that for any customers that are affected to use a PIN number. If you do not have a PIN, call the 800 number on the back of your card to set a PIN number. This will ensure extra protection.

The bank ensures that this breach has nothing to do with the bank’s security systems and does not impact other banks in the Flathead Valley. The bank has issued news cards to the customers, who should be receiving them within the next 7-10 business days.

Photo courtesy: PublicDomainPictures.net