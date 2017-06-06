SAR groups seeing an "uptick" of lost people in Montana

In the past calendar month, at least five different people have gone missing in Western Montana, prompting the use of local search and rescue crews.

After Madeline Connelly went missing for more than 6 days in the beginning of May, Corey Flannigan also disappeared in Flathead County; Connelly has since been rescued, while Flannigan is still missing according to most recent reports.

On May 31st, 23-year-old Richard Mitchell went missing after falling into the Flathead River near the Polson dam; search parties are continuing to use under-water cameras as they look for any sign of Mitchell.

Tuesday morning, two other people went missing, one woman who was lost hiking at the Ch-paa-qn Peak in Missoula County, and one man missing near West Yellowstone; while the woman has been safely rescued, the search continues in West Yellowstone.

Although this is normally the time when Search Parties are called on more rescues, Joe Blattner with Missoula Search and Rescue does confirm there has been an uptick in the average number of rescue calls for this time of year.

“There are times, and it seems without reason, why search and rescue organizations can be extremely busy, or it can be extremely quiet,” Blattner said. “Generally speaking, it follows the weather.”



The most obvious reason, Blattner said, for the higher frequency of rescues in May and June is simple: with snow finally clearing from hiking trails and flowing rivers, more and more people want to get out and enjoy Montana’s great outdoors.

“This is the type of season which people are able to access more terrain,” said Blattner.

And sometimes, as with the lost woman in Missoula County on Tuesday morning, Blattner said things can go wrong even if experienced hikers do everything they’re supposed to do.

Some of the tips Blattner recommends for anyone looking to spend their own time outdoors as Spring and Summer weather continue across Montana:

-Research your trip beforehand, and prepare alternate clothes based on possible weather changes

-Let your friends or family know your where you plan to go, and be as specific as possible; this helps narrow the search area for potential search parties

-If you get lost as nighttime approaches, seek shelter, and remain close to the location of your shelter

-Stay on open trails and if you can find snow, make tracks if you can; this allows search parties to follow the motion of your movements much easier