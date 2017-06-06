SAR groups seeing an "uptick" of lost people in Montana - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

SAR groups seeing an "uptick" of lost people in Montana

Posted: Updated:
MISSOULA -

In the past calendar month, at least five different people have gone missing in Western Montana, prompting the use of local search and rescue crews.

After Madeline Connelly went missing for more than 6 days in the beginning of May, Corey Flannigan also disappeared in Flathead County; Connelly has since been rescued, while Flannigan is still missing according to most recent reports.

On May 31st, 23-year-old Richard Mitchell went missing after falling into the Flathead River near the Polson dam; search parties are continuing to use under-water cameras as they look for any sign of Mitchell.

Tuesday morning, two other people went missing, one woman who was lost hiking at the Ch-paa-qn Peak in Missoula County, and one man missing near West Yellowstone; while the woman has been safely rescued, the search continues in West Yellowstone.

Although this is normally the time when Search Parties are called on more rescues, Joe Blattner with Missoula Search and Rescue does confirm there has been an uptick in the average number of rescue calls for this time of year.

“There are times, and it seems without reason, why search and rescue organizations can be extremely busy, or it can be extremely quiet,” Blattner said. “Generally speaking, it follows the weather.”

The most obvious reason, Blattner said, for the higher frequency of rescues in May and June is simple: with snow finally clearing from hiking trails and flowing rivers, more and more people want to get out and enjoy Montana’s great outdoors.

“This is the type of season which people are able to access more terrain,” said Blattner.

And sometimes, as with the lost woman in Missoula County on Tuesday morning, Blattner said things can go wrong even if experienced hikers do everything they’re supposed to do.

Some of the tips Blattner recommends for anyone looking to spend their own time outdoors as Spring and Summer weather continue across Montana:

-Research your trip beforehand, and prepare alternate clothes based on possible weather changes

-Let your friends or family know your where you plan to go, and be as specific as possible; this helps narrow the search area for potential search parties

-If you get lost as nighttime approaches, seek shelter, and remain close to the location of your shelter

-Stay on open trails and if you can find snow, make tracks if you can; this allows search parties to follow the motion of your movements much easier

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Mom spends $25K on exotic cars, sand, camel for son's prom

    Mom spends $25K on exotic cars, sand, camel for son's prom

    Tuesday, June 6 2017 12:33 PM EDT2017-06-06 16:33:56 GMT
    A North Philadelphia mother seriously splurged on her son's prom, renting a live camel, luxury vehicles and buying custom-made gowns for his three dates.
    A North Philadelphia mother seriously splurged on her son's prom, renting a live camel, luxury vehicles and buying custom-made gowns for his three dates.

  • Report: Montana ranks low on 'Safest States of America' list

    Report: Montana ranks low on 'Safest States of America' list

    Tuesday, June 6 2017 9:57 AM EDT2017-06-06 13:57:31 GMT

    How do you feel about this new study? Montana ranks low on the list of the safest states in America according to personal-finance website WalletHub. In the 2017 Safest States in America report, Montana comes in 44th on the list, making it one of the least safe states in the United States. The report drew data from 37 metrics under five key dimensions including personal and residential safety, financial safety, road safety, workplace safety and emergency preparedness. Contributi...

    How do you feel about this new study? Montana ranks low on the list of the safest states in America according to personal-finance website WalletHub. In the 2017 Safest States in America report, Montana comes in 44th on the list, making it one of the least safe states in the United States. The report drew data from 37 metrics under five key dimensions including personal and residential safety, financial safety, road safety, workplace safety and emergency preparedness. Contributi...

  • Polson Dam: Search dog indicates potential location of missing man

    Polson Dam: Search dog indicates potential location of missing man

    Tuesday, June 6 2017 6:11 PM EDT2017-06-06 22:11:02 GMT

    Lake County Sheriff Don Bell says that a specialized dog has hit on a spot in the search of 23-year-old Richard Mitchell of Nebraska. 

    Lake County Sheriff Don Bell says that a specialized dog has hit on a spot in the search of 23-year-old Richard Mitchell of Nebraska. 

  • Body of hiker recovered from West Yellowstone

    Body of hiker recovered from West Yellowstone

    Tuesday, June 6 2017 7:02 PM EDT2017-06-06 23:02:46 GMT

    Gallatin County Search and Rescue ends their two and a half day search for a missing hiker in the Beaver Creek area northwest of West Yellowstone. At 11:30 Tuesday morning a search team, including a K9, discovered the hiker's body. 

    Gallatin County Search and Rescue ends their two and a half day search for a missing hiker in the Beaver Creek area northwest of West Yellowstone. At 11:30 Tuesday morning a search team, including a K9, discovered the hiker's body. 

  • Missing hiker found west of Missoula

    Missing hiker found west of Missoula

    Tuesday, June 6 2017 12:08 PM EDT2017-06-06 16:08:56 GMT

    The Missoula County Search and Rescue is looking for a missing hiking in the Ch-paa-qn Peak area, which is 20 miles west of Missoula. 

    The Missoula County Search and Rescue is looking for a missing hiking in the Ch-paa-qn Peak area, which is 20 miles west of Missoula. 

  • Plan being formed to end homelessness in Missoula

    Plan being formed to end homelessness in Missoula

    Thursday, June 1 2017 8:01 PM EDT2017-06-02 00:01:27 GMT

    Organizations across Missoula are coming together to battle homelessness.

    Organizations across Missoula are coming together to battle homelessness.

  • Legendary animator making gallery appearances in Montana

    Legendary animator making gallery appearances in Montana

    Monday, June 5 2017 7:42 PM EDT2017-06-05 23:42:31 GMT

    An award winning animator is making gallery appearances Montana this week. He's the only remaining member of the original animation team behind the Flintstones, Scooby Doo, the Jetsons, and Yogi Bear, just to name just a few. You may not know his name, but you definitely know his work.

    An award winning animator is making gallery appearances Montana this week. He's the only remaining member of the original animation team behind the Flintstones, Scooby Doo, the Jetsons, and Yogi Bear, just to name just a few. You may not know his name, but you definitely know his work.

  • Mussel fouled boat in Montana detected on the Blackfeet Reservation

    Mussel fouled boat in Montana detected on the Blackfeet Reservation

    Monday, June 5 2017 7:34 PM EDT2017-06-05 23:34:39 GMT

    The first mussel fouled boat of the 2017 field season was detected at the Seville Aquatic Invasive Species (AIS) Watercraft Inspection Station. While Idaho has intercepted mussel fouled boats earlier this field season, Montana had not intercepted any boats until now. 

    A mussel fouled boat was detected at the Seville Aquatic Invasive Species (AIS) Watercraft Inspection Station. 

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.