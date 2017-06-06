Judge gives Gianforte two week extension for court appearance - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Judge gives Gianforte two week extension for court appearance

Posted: Updated:
BOZEMAN -

The judge has signed off on Gianforte's two week extension. He now has until June 20 to appear in court for his misdemeanor assault charge. 

Attorney Lambert says Gianforte has filed for an extension for roughly two weeks and will not appear in court tomorrow. A date and time is still being decided upon.

The motion says that Gianforte and Jacobs are discussing a settlement. 

Congressman-elect Greg Gianforte has yet to file an extension or appear in court for his assault citation, but Monday he did file a discovery receipt. 

This pre-trial procedure allows evidence from one party to be obtained by the other.

Our reporter Kolby Crossley reached out to both Bill Mercer and Todd Whipple, who are representing Gianforte, but Whipple said they weren't allowed to speak on pending cases. 

Gianforte is required to appear in court by June 7, but is also needed for his confirmation in Washing D.C. On Monday Gallatin County Attorney Marty Lambert said that he's trying to reach an agreement with Gianforte and Ben Jacobs on a new date. He added that this isn't unusual for busy people who receive citations. 

The congressman has until 5pm Tuesday to file an extension.  

