Montana lawmakers voting whether to nix 10 Bullock vetoes

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Montana lawmakers are voting on whether to overturn Gov. Steve Bullock's vetoes on 10 bills they passed in the legislative session that ended in April.



The vote is being conducted by mail, and each poll has a deadline between June 14 and June 30.



Overriding a governor's veto takes two-thirds of both chambers and is extremely rare. The last overridden veto was in 1999.



Bullock vetoed 56 bills from the legislative session. The 10 that are subject to override votes are those that were approved by at least two-thirds of the lawmakers who voted for them on the floor.



They include three measures on health care spending. One is meant to provide more transparency in health care prices. Two others would restrict the state health department from shifting Medicaid funds to other programs.

6/6/2017 10:40:50 AM (GMT -6:00)