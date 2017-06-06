State agencies brace for 'worst-case scenario' budget cuts

By BOBBY CAINA CALVAN

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - State agencies may have to further tighten their belts this summer due to lower than expected revenues.



The governor's budget director says state agencies should prepare for a "worst-case scenario" in planning for budget cuts that could be triggered under legislation signed by Gov. Steve Bullock as part of a compromise to balance the state budget.



The state's Legislative Fiscal Division estimated revenue would grow by 4.3 percent by the end of May, but it only grew by 0.2 percent.



Some of the budget cuts could be substantial, including a projected 16 percent reduction in the state library's $6 million budget. Some jobs would be eliminated.



The governor's spokeswoman says state agencies have been directed to begin looking for other efficiencies and savings to minimize the impact of any cuts.

