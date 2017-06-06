Nominations open at MSU for agricultural leader award

Montana State University College of Agriculture is seeking nominations for the outstanding agricultural leader award. The award is presented during the 2017 Celebrate Agriculture event on November 3rd and 4th.

The annual award honors those who have shown leadership in Montana public service as an Agriculture producer, industry advocate, agribusiness leader or as a friend of Agriculture.

Jim Hagenbarth of Hagenbarth Livestock in Dillon won the award in 2016.

The deadline for nominations is Friday, Aug. 29, and forms should be received at 202 Linfield Hall, MSU, Bozeman, MT, 59717, by that date. Nomination forms may be downloaded at http://agriculture.montana.edu/celebrateag/