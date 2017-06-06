Executive Producer - Spokane - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Executive Producer - Spokane

Cowles Montana Media is looking for an Executive Producer to lead our statewide morning show.  

The qualified person is a strong journalist who loves producing compelling content on air, and online.  This person will work with a staff of 5 reporters, producer, anchor team, and state-wide content coordinator.    

If you’re an EP who loves to teach or an accomplished producer who is ready for his/her first management position, this may be the right experience for you. Our goal is to make this as much of a growth role for you as it is for the staff you will work with each day.  

If you think this might be the right fit and  have at least 2 years of experience, contact Traci.Zeravica@khq.com       

College degree required  

Cowles Montana Media is an equal opportunity employer.  Women and minorities are encouraged to apply.  

