Executive Producer - Spokane

Cowles Montana Media is looking for an Executive Producer to lead our statewide morning show.

The qualified person is a strong journalist who loves producing compelling content on air, and online. This person will work with a staff of 5 reporters, producer, anchor team, and state-wide content coordinator.

If you’re an EP who loves to teach or an accomplished producer who is ready for his/her first management position, this may be the right experience for you. Our goal is to make this as much of a growth role for you as it is for the staff you will work with each day.

If you think this might be the right fit and have at least 2 years of experience, contact Traci.Zeravica@khq.com

College degree required

Cowles Montana Media is an equal opportunity employer. Women and minorities are encouraged to apply.