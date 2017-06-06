Grizzly baiting and trapping to start in Southwest Montana

To help monitor the population of grizzly bears in the Yellowstone ecosystem, pre-baiting and scientific trapping operations are about to begin within the Gravelly and Madison Ranges of Montana.

The U.S Geological Survey and Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks are working to inform the public that this is part of ongoing efforts required under the Endangered Species Act.

All areas where work is being done will be marked with warning signs and FWP says it's critical that people pay attention to these signs.

The Interagency Grizzly Bear Study Team will begin work June 13th and will continue until July 31st.

For more information regarding grizzly bear trapping efforts call the IGBST hotline at 406-994-6675.