Graduate not allowed native regalia despite state law

KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) - Administrators at a northwestern Montana high school have apologized after a graduate was prevented from wearing a mortarboard decorated with Native American regalia just 42 days after the governor signed a law allowing students to do just that.



Flathead High School Principal Peter Fusaro released a statement Monday apologizing to Zephrey Holloway and his family, including his grandmother, who painted a headdress on the cap.



Fusaro says school district policy prohibits the use of "tape, glitter, leis, bouquets or any other type of adornments" on caps and gowns. However, Flathead High has allowed students to wear tribal regalia and objects of cultural significance in the past. Fusaro's statement says the school policy was applied in error.



Muriel Winnier says her son even showed the administrator the language of the new law.

