Bozeman construction near North Rouse Ave

Construction in downtown Bozeman will reduce traffic to a single lane within the project perimeters. Construction crews will be working around the railroad crossing on North Rouse Avenue.

With traffic reduced to one lane in that area, people should expect congestion and delays. There will be flaggers and temporary lights to help.

Due to the congestion, Knife River the general contractor the Rouse-Oak/ Story Mill Bozeman reconstruction will adjust work ours from 7 am to 6 pm to a new start and end time of 5 am to 9 pm.

Also, the entrance to the Cannery district off of Rouse will be closed for the duration of the construction. However, the entrance off of Oak will remain open.

The construction is set to last for 2-3 weeks.