MHP ramps up patrols for "100 Deadliest Days of Summer"

It is the time of year when there are more deaths and serious injuries because of dangerous driving behaviors. Law enforcement refers to it as the "100 Deadliest Days of Summer" and already, five people have lost their lives on Montana roads.

As drivers hit the highways for the summer, Montana Highway Patrol gears up to keep Montana's roads as safe as possible.

According to the most recent Montana Highway Patrol annual report, every 46 hours someone is killed on Montana roads.  

Captain James Kitchin, MHP commander in Missoula, says while the number of fatalities usually sits around the 200 mark, the vehicle miles traveled in the state has greatly increased by the millions and that shows some progress. 

In 2016,190 people were killed on Montana roads. MHP reports this was the second lowest number in two decades. That number is down 34 from last year.

The areas with the largest populations had the most fatalities. That includes Cascade with 12 fatalities, Big Horn with 13, Yellowstone with 17, and Flathead with 18. Missoula saw the highest number per county at 20.

High problem areas also include Mineral county, where the interstate is. Kitchin says the biggest problem there is people not slowing down for the curves and still pushing 75 or 80 mph.

According to the report, most accidents occurred after 4 pm starting on Friday and continued through Sunday night, with Saturday being the most deadly day of the week. Conditions were often dry and clear.

This year, 60 people have been killed on the roads compared to the 67 killed in the same time period last year.

Kitchin says the top three things contributing to serious injury crashes and fatalities are DUI's, not wearing your seatbelt and excessive speeding. 

He says usually in October or November, whenever we see that first snowfall, there's an increase in accidents, but the summer months are when the numbers skyrocket. 

The reasoning for that is more people on the roads. High school students are out for the summer and more people are visiting state parks.

"In the winter time, its a lot of commerce, you know except for maybe Christmas, Thanksgiving, that time frame. We see a lot of people traveling then, but during the summer we just see a lot more and you see a lot more drinking and driving. People aren't restrained. They go up to the lakes, do their thing."

Kitchin also says distracted driving leads to overall crashes. This includes activities like checking your phone, changing the radio and doing your makeup. He advises drivers to take their time, plan ahead, buckle up, be aware of their surroundings, and never drink and drive. 

MHP is ramping up their patrols for the summer. They will bring in crash prevention units where two to five troopers will patrol high risk areas at certain times. This includes 1-90, 93-south and hwy 200.

