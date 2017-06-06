Blacktail Ski Area 'for sale' and featured in Powder Magazine

Sure, you can pay $300 - $500 for a season pass to an area mountain.

If you do that every year for your life and live to be 89, that's about $44,500 for a lifetime of skiing.

Not bad. But there are lines to deal with, other skiers to avoid, and they make you leave at the end of the day. Wouldn't it be nice to avoid all of that? Yeah, it would.

The sale for Lakeside's Blacktail Ski Area has been on market for some time, but is now gaining some attention with the help of a national publication.

Well just go grab $3.5 million dollars and you could have your very own mountain ski resort to do with as you please!

Blacktail Mountain Ski Area is located in beautiful Flathead National Forest near Kalispell, Montana.

The current owner is ready to retire and that means for a measly couple of million bucks, 1,000 acres of Montana ski terrain that averages about 250 inches of snow can be yours!

You can see the article in Powder Magazine here

Photo courtesy: Tookapic