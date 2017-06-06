Governor launches STARS Preschool pilot program - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Governor launches STARS Preschool pilot program

Governor Steve Bullock launches the STARS Preschool pilot program Tuesday after securing a state investment in publicly funded preschools. 

The program is a voluntary quality rating and improvement system. 

STARS has several components:

  1. Workforce Development
  2. Quality Rating and Improvement System (QRIS)
  3. Infrastructure to administer the programs, provide training , coaching, and technical assistance, and to validate the STARS system

STARS supports programs serving 4 and 5-year-olds, increasing access for families. Programs will be located not only in Montana’s more urban settings, but in rural communities as well. 

Programs will include multiple delivery models, including

  • Public programs;
  • Private programs; and
  • Mixed-delivery programs through public-private partnerships

Montana Preschool Development Grant classrooms and Kindergarten I programs are ineligible, but existing preschool programs can be eligible for funding. 

Grants are renewable for up to two years with funding available at a max of $150,000 per classroom, per year. 

Eligible programs, including special education-funded programs, can apply HERE. (Special education-funded programs and classrooms may be expanded, but funds cannot be used to supplant special education funding).

