Governor launches STARS Preschool pilot program

Governor Steve Bullock launches the STARS Preschool pilot program Tuesday after securing a state investment in publicly funded preschools.

The program is a voluntary quality rating and improvement system.

STARS has several components:

Workforce Development Quality Rating and Improvement System (QRIS) Infrastructure to administer the programs, provide training , coaching, and technical assistance, and to validate the STARS system

STARS supports programs serving 4 and 5-year-olds, increasing access for families. Programs will be located not only in Montana’s more urban settings, but in rural communities as well.

Programs will include multiple delivery models, including

Public programs;

Private programs; and

Mixed-delivery programs through public-private partnerships

Montana Preschool Development Grant classrooms and Kindergarten I programs are ineligible, but existing preschool programs can be eligible for funding.

Grants are renewable for up to two years with funding available at a max of $150,000 per classroom, per year.

Eligible programs, including special education-funded programs, can apply HERE. (Special education-funded programs and classrooms may be expanded, but funds cannot be used to supplant special education funding).