Another sunglasses and sunscreen day across Montana. Temperatures are rising and some could be in the 90s by Wednesday. T’Storms should be back by Thursday morning and it looks like the rain will be here through the weekend. Here are Tuesday’s forecast highs and overnight lows …

Bozeman: 72°/50° Butte: 75°/47° Kalispell: 80°/50° Missoula: 83°/53°