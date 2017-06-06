Missing hiker found west of Missoula

Searchers located the missing female in the Ch-paa-qn Peak area at 9:15am. The sheriff's office reports that she's in good health with no issues.

The Missoula County Search and Rescue is looking for a missing hiking in the Ch-paa-qn Peak area, which is 20 miles west of Missoula.

According to the Missoula County Sheriff's Office, a team was called out early Tuesday morning after receiving reports of a missing/overdue adult female. 8 members began their search around 12:50 am. Two Bear Air was also called out just before 5 am.

Search crews are still on-scene. MCSO asks that in an effort to aid searchers, those hoping to recreate on Ch-paa-qn Peak avoid the general area until the area has been cleared.

