Schweyen, Frolich commit to Lady Griz

The recruitment process of a high school athlete for a college coach can be difficult. But try having the player that you are actively wanting to come play for your school, live under the same roof as you. For Shannon Schweyen, head coach of the Lady Griz, her daughter Jordyn ended the process this past weekend, committing to play for her mother and becoming a member of the Lady Griz.
New UGF women's wrestling coach Tony DeAnda expects UGF to bring in quality recruits
Tony DeAnda Becomes First Women's Wrestling Head Coach in UGF History
Three Montanans Part of Ten Person Volleyball Class
The recruitment process of a high school athlete for a college coach can be difficult. But try having the player that you are actively wanting to come play for your school, live under the same roof as you. For Shannon Schweyen, head coach of the Lady Griz, her daughter Jordyn ended the process this past weekend, committing to play for her mother and becoming a member of the Lady Griz.
Life is in constant motion for Sentinel runner Marshall Beatty.
It’s a common sound that echoes throughout the Hellgate Rifle Club. But instead of aiming for cans, or trees, these shooters are aiming for something a lot harder to hit: the perfect 10.9 bullzeye.
After three weeks of voting, which brought in votes from all over the world, Mattress Firm and ABC Fox Montana are proud to announce that Big Sky High School's Kelsi McEnaney is your 2017 Mattress Firm Student Athlete of the Year.
Under wet conditions and a threat of postponement, the Class C Golf Championship tournament played on today in Seeley Lake at Double Arrow Resort Course. Seeley Swan High School defended their home turf and won the boys team title. Manhattan Christian put together two solid days back to back to take home the girls title.
Police in London are investigating three separate incidences. At this time they do not know if any of them are related.
Tinch tells us team work is imperative. If one rower is out of sync with the other 20 rowers, the boat will not run smoothly.
West Lakes Road Crew is currently plowing in the Rimrock area which is located 31.2 miles from West Glacier.
Glacier National Park will host their BioBlitz at Apgar, St. Mary and North Fork from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM and participants are free to come and go as they please.
John Fraley with Fish, Wildlife and Parks tells us the cause of the bear’s death is still unknown.
The recruitment process of a high school athlete for a college coach can be difficult. But try having the player that you are actively wanting to come play for your school, live under the same roof as you. For Shannon Schweyen, head coach of the Lady Griz, her daughter Jordyn ended the process this past weekend, committing to play for her mother and becoming a member of the Lady Griz.
Washington State University and the University of Houston announced on Monday that they have agreed to a home-and-home series beginning in 2019. It's been nearly 29 years since Washington State and Houston last played in the 1988 Aloha Bowl. We revisit that 1988 Aloha Bowl, when Washington State came away with a 24-22 victory over Houston.
PULLMAN, Wash. - Washington State University and the University of Houston have agreed to a home-and-home football series beginning in 2019, WSU Director of Athletics Bill Moos announced Monday.
OKLAHOMA CITY — Washington softball's season came to an end Sunday afternoon in Oklahoma City after a 5-2 loss in the semifinals of the Women's College World Series to No. 1 seeded Florida at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium.
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) -- Sydney Romero hit a solo homer to help defending national champion Oklahoma defeat Washington 3-1 on Friday night in the Women's College World Series.
After a historic run to their first Final Four and National Championship appearance in school history, the Gonzaga men's basketball team received their Final Four rings on Thursday. The Bulldogs have been to every NCAA Tournament since 1999.
OKLAHOMA CITY— Sixth seeded Washington (49-12) opened the Women's College World Series with a win over third-seeded Oregon (52-7), 3-1, Thursday night at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium.
SAN FRANCISCO – Eight different Huskies received All-Conference recognition the Pac-12 Conference announced on Thursday. Junior pitcher Noah Bremer, senior outfielder MJ Hubbs and junior catcher Joey Morgan received All-Pac-12 honors.
TUCSON, Ariz.--Junior RHP Eli Morgan earned a national postseason honor Thursday as he picked up Second Team All-American accolades from Collegiate Baseball. Morgan, a starting pitcher from Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif., went 10-2 with a 2.86 ERA in 2017, striking out 138 batters in 100.2 innings of work.
HELENA, Mont. (AP) - The U.S. Supreme Court has overturned a Montana court's ruling that two BNSF Railway workers could sue the company for their injuries in the state, even though the men never worked in Montana.
More agencies join the search for a 23-year-old Nebraska man who fell from the Salish Kootenai Dam while visiting the site with friends. A call for help came in around 12:06 after he disappeared from view around a bend.
Congressman Greg Gianforte maybe getting more time to make his court appearance. After landing a citation for assault, Gianforte was given until June 7 to appear, but if both parties come to an agreement on a new date that could change.
The Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS) confirmed today that 14 Montanans in 11 counties have been diagnosed this spring with Salmonella after coming in contact with live poultry.
POLSON- The search for a Nebraska Man who fell into the former Kerr Dam is still on. Monday morning Lake County Sheriff Don Bell said his search crews were getting ready to check deep pools on the Flathead River with an underwater camera.
A Missoula man is facing charges for allegedly defrauding his 76-year-old mother out of thousands of dollars. Justin Tomlinson is facing two charges for exploitation of older person and forgery regarding 19 checks that were cashed or deposited into his account.
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) - Harvard University's student newspaper says the school has revoked admission offers to at least 10 prospective freshmen over offensive online messages.
Maddie Connelly, a young woman who loves the wilderness... She and her dog Mogi go for a short hike near Glacier National Park - no food, no water, no special clothing.
Maddie Connelly, a young woman who loves the wilderness... She and her dog Mogi go for a short hike near Glacier National Park - no food, no water, no special clothing.