Schweyen, Frolich commit to Lady Griz

The recruitment process of a high school athlete for a college coach can be difficult. But try having the player that you are actively wanting to come play for your school, live under the same roof as you. For Shannon Schweyen, head coach of the Lady Griz, her daughter Jordyn ended the process this past weekend, committing to play for her mother and becoming a member of the Lady Griz.

Jordyn plays guard at Sentinel, and will now be the second Schweyen woman to play for the Lady Griz, following in Shannon's footsteps. Jordyn averaged ten points a game last year for the second place finishing Spartans, and ran the offense as the point guard. A deadly shooter from long range, Schweyen was one of the best three point shooters in Montana last season.

And growing up going to Lady Griz games, Jordyn says that the thought of becoming a Lady Griz was only recently realized when her mother., now coach, approached her with the thought.

"When she would talk to me about recruiting, she was like, do you ever picture yourself out there on the court playing with those girls? And it never occurred to me growing up, because it was just so normal," says Jordyn.

"I would go to the games all the time and it was just part of my life. But then, when she said that, I started picturing myself more and more, and became a reality and something that I wanted to pursue." Jordyn says.

Along with Jordyn, the Lady Griz gained another Spartan this weekend, when Kylie Frolich committed to play for the team. A longtime cog at Sentinel, the junior averaged ten points a game and nearly ten rebounds. She also has great hands, and was second on her team in steals, averaging two a game. Kylie is also excited to play under her longtime "second mom" Shannon Schweyen, and advance in her relationship with her new coach.

Kylie was actually recruited by multiple Big Sky schools, but staying home in Missoula to play college basketball was a huge factor in committing to the maroon and silver. 

"Thinking about all the fans and the family that will be able to go to my games, and the support group that you have in Missoula, like everyone loves the Griz, everyone is going to come support." says Frolich. 

"People that you don't know know you, and like you will be able to get to know them… that was really appealing to me, and the sense of community." Frolich says.

