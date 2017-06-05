50 rounds in 50 days, one man plays his way across America

50 rounds, 50 states, in 50 days, all at the age of 50. That's the goal Soren Jacobsen set for himself back in college.

"In college, I thought 50 year olds were old and decrepit, do I didn't think I could actually do it, so it really wasn't a serious thought," said Soren. "But somewhere around 48, I thought maybe this could happen."

Soren and his wife Melanie swung by the Old Works Golf Club in Anaconda, stop number 46 on their 50 state journey. It's an odyssey that took well over a year to plan.

"We put a year and a half, a year of work almost full time into it," said Soren. "I got, probably, somewhere between 3000 and 3500 emails."

Soren had no trouble convincing his wife to join him for the ride.

"Not really," said Melanie, who also serves as Soren's photographer and does a majority of the driving. "I mean, what it came down to is, can we pull it off financially?"

So why the stop in Anaconda? The unique draw of the Old Works Golf Club was impossible to pass up.

"It's a Nicklaus course, so that's attractive to the golfer in me," said Soren. "The black bunkers were the same kind of cool. So there were a lot of boxes it checked off by itself."

And with just four days and four stops remaining on their journey, Soren said it's not just the golf that they'll remember.

"As a golfer I want to say it's when I reached the par five in two pr whatever, but really the best part of the trip is the people," Soren said.

Despite the long days and nights, Soren and Melanie say they're thoroughly enjoying the experience.

"It's pretty much everything I thought it would be," said Melanie. "We both enjoy traveling and road trips and experiencing new stuff. And we've experienced a lot of new stuff."

The couple will wrap things up in Hawaii, where they'll take some time to recover. And while they're sad to see their adventure come to an end, they're already looking forward to the next one.

Soren plans on writing a book on the experience, which he plans to call Fairways and Freeways.