Missoula County Fire Dept. warns locals about river conditions

The rising temperatures are causing mountain snow pack to melt, making rivers run faster and colder.

In fact, Missoula County Fire Officials said rivers like the Clark Fork River are experiencing high water levels, colder temperatures and faster flow, which raises some red flags.

Senior Firefighter Nate Auge said Clark Fork River is reaching run-off flow and that it's just better to avoid the waters.

Auge added that People have high chances of getting Hypothermia and even less survival if their under the influence of alcohol.

"Hypothermia setting in within minutes, you are already going to have muscle fatigue, confusion and poor decision making. So that impound with alcohol is really going to lessen any chance of survival,” said Auge.

The Missoula County Fire Department said if you must go into the water bring a personal flotation device or wait till June or July.

Otherwise, these waters conditions are only suited for expert boaters.