White House tries to regroup, but Trump isn't helping

By JULIE PACE and CATHERINE LUCEY

Associated Press



WASHINGTON (AP) - The White House has curtailed press briefings, redirected questions on Russia and planned a major infrastructure policy rollout this week in an effort to regain control of its message.



But as long as President Donald Trump has a smartphone, no White House strategy is safe. On Monday morning, Trump upended the White House's week with a blitz of statements delivered via Twitter.



The president's free-wheeling style underscores the difficulty the White House faces as it attempts to recalibrate following weeks of damaging reports about possible ties between his campaign and Russia, as well as a steady drumbeat of speculation about internal conflict and disarray.



Those struggles are coming to a head as fired FBI Director James Comey is set to testify on Capitol Hill Thursday.

