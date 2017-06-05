White House tries to regroup, but Trump isn't helping - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

White House tries to regroup, but Trump isn't helping

By Associated Press

By JULIE PACE and CATHERINE LUCEY
Associated Press
    
WASHINGTON (AP) - The White House has curtailed press briefings, redirected questions on Russia and planned a major infrastructure policy rollout this week in an effort to regain control of its message.
    
But as long as President Donald Trump has a smartphone, no White House strategy is safe. On Monday morning, Trump upended the White House's week with a blitz of statements delivered via Twitter.
    
The president's free-wheeling style underscores the difficulty the White House faces as it attempts to recalibrate following weeks of damaging reports about possible ties between his campaign and Russia, as well as a steady drumbeat of speculation about internal conflict and disarray.
    
Those struggles are coming to a head as fired FBI Director James Comey is set to testify on Capitol Hill Thursday.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

